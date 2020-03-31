KEARNEY — Family Practice Associates is preparing to test patients for respiratory illnesses, including the coronavirus.
The Nebraska Army National Guard set up two military tents behind the clinic at 620 E. 25th St. Suite 5 in Kearney.
Family Practice Associates physician Kyle Myers said the clinic already had erected a tent last week to test their patients for respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19. He said the outdoor testing keeps other Family Practice patients and medical staff inside the clinic a safe distance away from potential coronavirus contact. Also, all the respiratory patients set up appointments by phone and don’t enter the lobby. The clinic requires anyone with respiratory distress to call 308-865-2767 for an appointment.
In anticipation of more patients showing coronavirus symptoms, Myers said the new tents will be used as additional testing sites beginning today. He said about 30 patients had been tested in the original tent last Monday and about 20 patients Tuesday through Saturday.
“We’ve been doing about one COVID-19 swab per day and we did four or five today. We’re trying to expand things, the state is trying to expand testing,” he said.
But COVID-19 tests still are limited. Myers said the transport media, or the liquid in the tube where they place the swab after sticking into a person’s nose, is in short supply.
However, Myers said, “It’s getting better every day.”
To determine whether to administer a test to a patient, Myers said they have to be symptomatic and be reasonably high risk.
“So people who have had known exposure to a COVID patient we’re going to test, people in high-risk industries like health care or child care, like we’re going to test those people,” Myers said. “People over 65 and people with lung illnesses otherwise, like COPD and asthma, we might consider testing on that.”
Additionally, Myers said they prefer to test patients showing two or more of the following symptoms: fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat and now gastrointestinal components.
If someone has multiple symptoms but is not in a high-risk group, Myers said they hope to have the testing capacity in the future to swab them for COVID-19 as well.
“When somebody comes in, they have a cough or a fever, something consistent with COVID-19 and I can’t test them because they don’t fit into one of those categories of high risk, what I do is I say, ‘You need to act like you have COVID-19.’ And so they need to isolate themselves for a period of time,” he said.
Additionally, he said they may test the patient for flu, influenza or other respiratory illnesses first.
Currently, Myers said it takes three to five days for test results to come back.
To protect themselves, Myers and other medical staff working in the tent wear a surgical mask over an N-95 mask, which extends the life of the N-95 mask. He also wears a face shield, which is homemade by another physician, Jessica Hatch. Additionally, he wears gloves and a gown.
Between patient visits, Myers said he and other medical staff wipe down chairs and equipment used to take vitals with sterile wipes.
“We wipe everything down so that we don’t spread it ourselves,” he said.
erika.pritchard@kearneyhub.com
@erikadpritchard