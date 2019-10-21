KEARNEY — Nebraska Army National Guardsmen practiced uploading patients and landing at area hospitals Saturday in case there is another natural disaster in the state.
The Grand Island-based Army National Guard Unit practiced hoist rescues and patient deliveries to CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln, according to Army National Guard Sgt. Kaleb Bateman. The Grand Island unit also practiced hoist rescues in Hastings and practiced landing at area hospitals, including CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney, with the guard’s UH-72 Lakota air ambulances.
“The reason we’re doing this is because during all the mass flooding we got called to do a lot of hoist rescues because we are the only hoist rescue asset in the state, “ Bateman said.
After the Army National Guard rescued Nebraskans from floodwaters, Bateman said they flew the patients to a nearby park for ambulances to meet them and take them to the hospitals. All the while, the National Guard was flying over hospitals in the area.
Bateman said the drills help the guardsmen become familiar with local hospital staff members and fire department personnel.
“So the governor down, the big push is to get us more involved with the local hospitals,” he said. “So, if we do need to land here with a patient, it’s not the first time we’re doing it.”
