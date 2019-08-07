KEARNEY — A K9 demonstration, line dance, fingerprinting, AirCare and playful showers under a fire hose were all part of the city of Kearney’s National Night Out Tuesday at Harmon Park.

Similar events are held nationwide and are a chance for law enforcement and emergency personnel to build relationships and promote neighborhood camaraderie. It’s the first time the event has been held in Kearney, and something Kearney Police Chief Bryan Waugh wanted to bring to the community.

“It went overwhelmingly great,” he said. “I’ve been involved with National Night Out my entire career, and this event really put it over the top. The response from the community, not just the attendance but the interactions we had, it was great.”

Waugh estimated a crowd of at least 500 people at both the park and Harmon Pool where people could swim for a food donation. Volunteers from the Citizens’ Police Academy Alumni Association served, and ran out, of 400 hot dogs.

Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The scheduled events during the three-hour event included a demonstration by KPD’s K9 and motorcycle units, a Kearney Volunteer Fire Department ladder truck spraying a mist for kids to play under, firefighters showed off the tools on their rescue truck, paramedics with CHI Health showed how they used some of their equipment, the crime scene trailer was on display, the Nebraska State Patrol gave demonstrations with their Seat Belt Convincer and tours were given of the AirCare helicopter.

The night was completed with the Get Up Dance by officers and firefighters.

The event, Waugh said, was a multiple-agency effort from emergency crews to the city Park and Recreation Department.

“We look forward to doing it again next year,” Waugh said.

kim.schmidt@kearneyhub.com

@HubChic

Photos: National Night Out

The Kearney Police Department, Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, CHI Health Good Samaritan emergency responders and the Nebraska State Patrol offered demonstrations and interactive activities Tuesday night at Harmon Park in Kearney for National Night Out. The event was organized by KPD to make the community comfortable and familiar with law enforcement and emergency responders.

1 of 56

Tags