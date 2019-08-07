Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Sadie Cartmill, 4, left, and other children play in water showered from fire hoses hoisted from a fire truck ladder Tuesday night at Harmon Park during the National Night Out event. The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department not only cooled patrons with water at the event, but let people tour their trucks. Sadie is the daughter of John and Alisha Cartmill of Kearney.
Kearney Police Officer Kelly Wentz dances to country/rap line dance, "The Git Up" Tuesday night at Harmon Park. The police department and emergency responders surprised National Night Out participants with their performance.
Sadie Cartmill, 4, left, and other children play in water showered from fire hoses hoisted from a fire truck ladder Tuesday night at Harmon Park during the National Night Out event. The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department not only cooled patrons with water at the event, but let people tour their trucks. Sadie is the daughter of John and Alisha Cartmill of Kearney.
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
Kearney Police Officer Kelly Wentz dances to country/rap line dance, "The Git Up" Tuesday night at Harmon Park. The police department and emergency responders surprised National Night Out participants with their performance.
KEARNEY — A K9 demonstration, line dance, fingerprinting, AirCare and playful showers under a fire hose were all part of the city of Kearney’s National Night Out Tuesday at Harmon Park.
Similar events are held nationwide and are a chance for law enforcement and emergency personnel to build relationships and promote neighborhood camaraderie. It’s the first time the event has been held in Kearney, and something Kearney Police Chief Bryan Waugh wanted to bring to the community.
“It went overwhelmingly great,” he said. “I’ve been involved with National Night Out my entire career, and this event really put it over the top. The response from the community, not just the attendance but the interactions we had, it was great.”
Waugh estimated a crowd of at least 500 people at both the park and Harmon Pool where people could swim for a food donation. Volunteers from the Citizens’ Police Academy Alumni Association served, and ran out, of 400 hot dogs.
The scheduled events during the three-hour event included a demonstration by KPD’s K9 and motorcycle units, a Kearney Volunteer Fire Department ladder truck spraying a mist for kids to play under, firefighters showed off the tools on their rescue truck, paramedics with CHI Health showed how they used some of their equipment, the crime scene trailer was on display, the Nebraska State Patrol gave demonstrations with their Seat Belt Convincer and tours were given of the AirCare helicopter.
The night was completed with the Get Up Dance by officers and firefighters.
The event, Waugh said, was a multiple-agency effort from emergency crews to the city Park and Recreation Department.
“We look forward to doing it again next year,” Waugh said.
Kearney Police Officer Kelly Wentz dances to country/rap line dance, "The Git Up" Tuesday night at Harmon Park. The police department and emergency responders surprised National Night Out participants with their performance.
Kearney Police Officer Derek Payton runs over cones in a motorcycle course set up at Harmon Park Tuesday night in Kearney. Despite hitting the cones, Payton won the competition against KPD Chief Bryan Waugh at the National Night Out event.
Kearney Police Department Officer Derek Payton competed in a motorcycle maneuver course against Chief Bryan Waugh during the National Night Out event Tuesday night at Harmon Park. Payton won the competition. The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, CHI Health Good Samaritan emergency responders and the Nebraska State Patrol also offered demonstrations and interactive activities for the event, which is meant to make the community comfortable and familiar with law enforcement and emergency responders.
Brooklyn Luther, 14, jerks forward in her seat during a car crash simulation hosted by the Nebraska State Patrol Tuesday Night at Harmon Park. Luther is the daughter of Megan and Dusty Luther of Kearney.
Luke Samuelson, 8, holds on to the side of the Nebraska State Patrol's Seat Belt Convincer as it crashes at the end of its belt Tuesday night at Harmon Park. The machine moved six to eight miles per hour and jolted its passengers when it reached the end of its course.
Kearney and Buffalo County Citizen's Police Academy alumni Barb Tuttle, left, April Nelson and Mandy Mueting, right, prepare hot dogs for guests at the National Night Out event Tuesday night at Harmon Park in Kearney.
Kearney Hub Kearney Police Department Officer Kelly Wentz and KPD Chief Bryan Waugh bust their moves to “The Git Up” country line dance. KPD and emergency responders surprised National Night Out participants with their performance Tuesday night at Harmon Park.
Kearney Police Officer Kelly Wentz, right leads Police Chief Bryan Waugh, left, KPD officers, emergency responders and their families in the country/rap line dance, "The Git Up" Tuesday night at Harmon Park during the National Night Out event.
Kearney Police Chief Bryan Waugh, left, Police Officer Kelly Wentz, center, and Kearney Volunteer Fire Department Administrator Jason Whalen do the butterfly during the country/rap line dance, "The Git Up," Tuesday night at Harmon Park during the National Night Out event organized by KPD.
Kearney Police Officer Kelly Wentz, center, and Kearney Volunteer Fire Department Administrator Jason Whalen do the butterfly during the country/rap line dance, "The Git Up," Tuesday night at Harmon Park during the National Night Out event organized by KPD.
Police Officer Kelly Wentz, center, and Kearney Volunteer Fire Department Administrator Jason Whalen do the butterfly during the country/rap line dance, "The Git Up," Tuesday night at Harmon Park during the National Night Out event organized by KPD.
Kearney Police Officer Kelly Wentz, right leads Police Chief Bryan Waugh, left, KPD officers, emergency responders and their families in the country/rap line dance, "The Git Up" Tuesday night at Harmon Park during the National Night Out event.
Kearney Police Officer Kelly Wentz, right leads Police Chief Bryan Waugh, left, KPD officers, emergency responders and their families in the country/rap line dance, "The Git Up" Tuesday night at Harmon Park during the National Night Out event.
Kearney Police Officer Kelly Wentz, left, KPD Chief Bryan Waugh, center and Kearney Volunteer Fire Department Administrator Jason Whalen lean back during the country/rap line dance, "The Git Up" Tuesday night at Harmon Park during the National Night Out event.
Chase Harmon, left, helps his son Nash, 3, buckle his seatbelt in the CHI Health Good Samaritan helicopter Tuesday night at Harmon Park during the National Night Out event. Flight nurses were on hand to answer questions about their work on the helicopter.
Kearney Police Officer Jon Alstrom picks up a small item that his K9 sniffed and located Tuesday night at Harmon Park in Kearney during a K9 demonstration. KPD demonstrated the many ways K9's assist the department in police work during National Night Out.
Sadie Cartmill, 4, left, and other children play in water showered from fire hoses hoisted from a fire truck ladder Tuesday night at Harmon Park during the National Night Out event. The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department not only cooled patrons with water at the event, but let people tour their trucks. Sadie is the daughter of John and Alisha Cartmill of Kearney.
Loralei Bebb, 4, sticks her tongue out in a shower of water from fire hoses hoisted from a fire truck ladder Tuesday night at Harmon Park during the National Night Out event. Loralei is the daughter of Stepen and Stacy Bebb of Norfolk.
Loralei Bebb, 4, right, and Sadie Cartmill, 4, revel in the cool showers from fire hoses hoisted from a fire truck ladder Tuesday night at Harmon Park during the National Night Out event. Loralei is the daughter of Stephen and Stacy Bebb of Norfolk and Sadie is the daughter of John and Alisha Cartmill of Kearney.
Kearney Volunteer Fireman Nate Toof demonstrates how the jaws of life works to Olivia and Brandon Frerichs and their children, Viola, 2, and Javan, 5, as KVFD cadet Zander Mais and fireman Alec Bauer, right, watch the demonstration Tuesday night at Harmon Park in Kearney.
Viola Frerichs, 2, smiles at Kearney Volunteer Fireman Nate Toof as she tries on his helmet Tuesday night at Harmon Park in Kearney during National Night Out. Viola is the daughter of Brandon and Olivia Frerichs of Kearney.
Briggs Stubbs, 7, plays with the light on the side of a CHI Good Samaritan ambulance Tuesday night at Harmon Park in Kearney. Briggs' mom Sarah Stubbs is a CHI Health nurse who demonstrated the Lucas device, which gives chest compressions to patients. Briggs is also the son of Brett Stubbs of Kearney.
Flight nurse, Ryan Kennedy, talks to Javan Frerichs, 5, Tuesday night at Harmon Park about how he operates the CHI Health Good Samaritan helicopter. Javan is the son of Brandon and Olivia Frerichs of Kearney.
Flight nurses, Stephanie Sydow, left and Kevin Vickers pose for a photo with Jesse Marienau, 12, center, in front of the CHI Health Good Samaritan helicopter Tuesday night at Harmon Park during the National Night Out event.
Flight nurse Stephanie Sydow watches Elizabeth Keeten, 3, exit a CHI Good Samaritan helicopter parked at Harmon Park in Kearney for the National Night Out event. Elizabeth is the daughter of Jessica and Blake Keeten of Kearney.
The Kearney Police Department, Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, CHI Health Good Samaritan emergency responders and the Nebraska State Patrol offered demonstrations and interactive activities Tuesday night at Harmon Park in Kearney for National Night Out. The event was organized by KPD to make the community comfortable and familiar with law enforcement and emergency responders.
Javan Frerichs, 5, tries on a Kearney Volunteer Fireman Nate Toof's helmet Tuesday night at Harmon Park during the National Night Out event. Javan is the son of Brandon and Olivia Frerichs of Kearney.
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
Kearney Police Chief Bryan Waugh organized the first National Night Out event in Kearney.
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
Lila Koleman, 3, gleefully runs through water showering from fire hoses Tuesday night at Harmon Park during the National Night Out event. Lila is the daughter of Laura and Mitch Koleman of Kearney.
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
Kearney Police Officer Kelly Wentz dances to country/rap line dance, "The Git Up" Tuesday night at Harmon Park. The police department and emergency responders surprised National Night Out participants with their performance.
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
A Kearney Police Department K9 attacks Kearney Police Officer Jon Alstrom who was acting as a "bad guy" during a demonstration Tuesday Night at Harmon Park during the National Night Out event.
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
Kearney Police Chief Bryan Waugh competed in a motorcycle course demonstration and competition Tuesday night at Harmon Park during the Nation Night Out event.
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
Kearney Police Chief Bryan Waugh maneuvers his motorcycle around cones in a demonstration Friday night at Harmon Park for the National Night Out event.
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
Kearney Police Officer Derek Payton runs over cones in a motorcycle course set up at Harmon Park Tuesday night in Kearney. Despite hitting the cones, Payton won the competition against KPD Chief Bryan Waugh at the National Night Out event.
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
Kearney Police Officer Derek Payton maneuvers around cones Tuesday night at Harmon Park during the National Night Out event.
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
Kearney Police Officer Derek Payton maneuvers around cones Tuesday night at Harmon Park during the National Night Out event.
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub Kearney Police Department Officer Derek Payton competed in a motorcycle maneuver course against Chief Bryan Waugh during the National Night Out event Tuesday night at Harmon Park. Payton won the competition. The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, CHI Health Good Samaritan emergency responders and the Nebraska State Patrol also offered demonstrations and interactive activities for the event, which is meant to make the community comfortable and familiar with law enforcement and emergency responders.
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
Brooklyn Luther, 14, jerks forward in her seat during a car crash simulation hosted by the Nebraska State Patrol Tuesday Night at Harmon Park. Luther is the daughter of Megan and Dusty Luther of Kearney.
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
Luke Samuelson, 8, holds on to the side of the Nebraska State Patrol's Seat Belt Convincer as it crashes at the end of its belt Tuesday night at Harmon Park. The machine moved six to eight miles per hour and jolted its passengers when it reached the end of its course.
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
Kearney and Buffalo County Citizen's Police Academy alumni Barb Tuttle, left, April Nelson and Mandy Mueting, right, prepare hot dogs for guests at the National Night Out event Tuesday night at Harmon Park in Kearney.
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
Kearney and Buffalo County Citizen's Police Academy alumniWes Seals, left, and Tim Hughbanks grill hotdogs Tuesday night at Harmon Park for National Night Out guests.
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Kearney Police Department Officer Kelly Wentz and KPD Chief Bryan Waugh bust their moves to “The Git Up” country line dance. KPD and emergency responders surprised National Night Out participants with their performance Tuesday night at Harmon Park.
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
Kearney Police Officer Kelly Wentz leads KPD, emergency responders and their families in the country/rap line dance, "The Git Up" Tuesday night at Harmon Park during the National Night Out event.
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
Kearney Police Officer Kelly Wentz leads KPD, emergency responders and their families in the country/rap line dance, "The Git Up" Tuesday night at Harmon Park during the National Night Out event.
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
Kearney Police Officer Kelly Wentz leads KPD, emergency responders and their families in the country/rap line dance, "The Git Up" Tuesday night at Harmon Park during the National Night Out event.
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
Kearney Police Officer Kelly Wentz leads KPD, emergency responders and their families in the country/rap line dance, "The Git Up" Tuesday night at Harmon Park during the National Night Out event.
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
Kearney Police Officer Kelly Wentz, right leads Police Chief Bryan Waugh, left, KPD officers, emergency responders and their families in the country/rap line dance, "The Git Up" Tuesday night at Harmon Park during the National Night Out event.
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
Kearney Police Officer Kelly Wentz leads KPD, emergency responders and their families in the country/rap line dance, "The Git Up" Tuesday night at Harmon Park during the National Night Out event.
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
Kearney Police Officer Kelly Wentz leads KPD, emergency responders and their families in the country/rap line dance, "The Git Up" Tuesday night at Harmon Park during the National Night Out event.
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
Kearney Police Officer Kelly Wentz leads KPD, emergency responders and their families in the country/rap line dance, "The Git Up" Tuesday night at Harmon Park during the National Night Out event.
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
Kearney Police Chief Bryan Waugh, left, Police Officer Kelly Wentz, center, and Kearney Volunteer Fire Department Administrator Jason Whalen do the butterfly during the country/rap line dance, "The Git Up," Tuesday night at Harmon Park during the National Night Out event organized by KPD.
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
Kearney Police Officer Kelly Wentz, center, and Kearney Volunteer Fire Department Administrator Jason Whalen do the butterfly during the country/rap line dance, "The Git Up," Tuesday night at Harmon Park during the National Night Out event organized by KPD.
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
Police Officer Kelly Wentz, center, and Kearney Volunteer Fire Department Administrator Jason Whalen do the butterfly during the country/rap line dance, "The Git Up," Tuesday night at Harmon Park during the National Night Out event organized by KPD.
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
Kearney Police Officer Kelly Wentz, right leads Police Chief Bryan Waugh, left, KPD officers, emergency responders and their families in the country/rap line dance, "The Git Up" Tuesday night at Harmon Park during the National Night Out event.
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
Kearney Police Officer Kelly Wentz, right leads Police Chief Bryan Waugh, left, KPD officers, emergency responders and their families in the country/rap line dance, "The Git Up" Tuesday night at Harmon Park during the National Night Out event.
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
Kearney Police Officer Kelly Wentz, left, KPD Chief Bryan Waugh, center and Kearney Volunteer Fire Department Administrator Jason Whalen lean back during the country/rap line dance, "The Git Up" Tuesday night at Harmon Park during the National Night Out event.
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
National Night Out guests check out the CHI Health Good Samaritan helicopter Tuesday night at Harmon Park.
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
Chase Harmon, left, helps his son Nash, 3, buckle his seatbelt in the CHI Health Good Samaritan helicopter Tuesday night at Harmon Park during the National Night Out event. Flight nurses were on hand to answer questions about their work on the helicopter.
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Kearney Police Department Officer Jon Alstrom protects himself from a police dog while he acts as a “bad guy” during a K9 demonstration Tuesday night.
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
Kearney Police Officer Jon Alstrom picks up a small item that his K9 sniffed and located Tuesday night at Harmon Park in Kearney during a K9 demonstration. KPD demonstrated the many ways K9's assist the department in police work during National Night Out.
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
Sadie Cartmill, 4, left, and other children play in water showered from fire hoses hoisted from a fire truck ladder Tuesday night at Harmon Park during the National Night Out event. The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department not only cooled patrons with water at the event, but let people tour their trucks. Sadie is the daughter of John and Alisha Cartmill of Kearney.
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
Lila Koleman, 3, is excited to be sprayed by water from fire hoses Tuesday night at Harmon Park during the National Night Out event. Lila is the daughter of Laura and Mitch Koleman of Kearney.
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
Matt Begnoche, left, and Thom Schneider shower water from fire hoses attached to the fire truck ladder Tuesday night at Harmon Park in Kearney during National Night Out.
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
Sadie Cartmill,4, dances in the water showered from a fire hose Tuesday night at Harmon Park in Kearney. Sadie is the daughter of John and Alisha Cartmill of Kearney.
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department showered children with water Tuesday night at Harmon Park in Kearney. during the National Night Out.
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
Loralei Bebb, 4, sticks her tongue out in a shower of water from fire hoses hoisted from a fire truck ladder Tuesday night at Harmon Park during the National Night Out event. Loralei is the daughter of Stepen and Stacy Bebb of Norfolk.
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
Loralei Bebb, 4, right, and Sadie Cartmill, 4, revel in the cool showers from fire hoses hoisted from a fire truck ladder Tuesday night at Harmon Park during the National Night Out event. Loralei is the daughter of Stephen and Stacy Bebb of Norfolk and Sadie is the daughter of John and Alisha Cartmill of Kearney.
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
Sadie Cartmill, 4, left, and other children play in water showered from fire hoses hoisted from a fire truck ladder Tuesday night at Harmon Park during the National Night Out event.
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department allowed civilians to tour their fire truck during National Night Out Tuesday night at Harmon Park in Kearney.
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
Kearney Volunteer Fireman Nate Toof demonstrates how the jaws of life works to Olivia and Brandon Frerichs and their children, Viola, 2, and Javan, 5, as KVFD cadet Zander Mais and fireman Alec Bauer, right, watch the demonstration Tuesday night at Harmon Park in Kearney.
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
Viola Frerichs, 2, smiles at Kearney Volunteer Fireman Nate Toof as she tries on his helmet Tuesday night at Harmon Park in Kearney during National Night Out. Viola is the daughter of Brandon and Olivia Frerichs of Kearney.
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
CHI Health Good Samaritan Paramedic Katie Hermann and Registered Nurse Sarah Stubbs talked to National Night Out participants about how they use the Lucas device to save patients' lives.
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
Briggs Stubbs, 7, plays with the light on the side of a CHI Good Samaritan ambulance Tuesday night at Harmon Park in Kearney. Briggs' mom Sarah Stubbs is a CHI Health nurse who demonstrated the Lucas device, which gives chest compressions to patients. Briggs is also the son of Brett Stubbs of Kearney.
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
The CHI Health Good Samaritan helicopter prepares to take off from Harmon Park Tuesday night during National Night Out.
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
Flight nurse, Ryan Kennedy, talks to Javan Frerichs, 5, Tuesday night at Harmon Park about how he operates the CHI Health Good Samaritan helicopter. Javan is the son of Brandon and Olivia Frerichs of Kearney.
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
Flight nurses, Stephanie Sydow, left and Kevin Vickers pose for a photo with Jesse Marienau, 12, center, in front of the CHI Health Good Samaritan helicopter Tuesday night at Harmon Park during the National Night Out event.
Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
Flight nurse Stephanie Sydow watches Elizabeth Keeten, 3, exit a CHI Good Samaritan helicopter parked at Harmon Park in Kearney for the National Night Out event. Elizabeth is the daughter of Jessica and Blake Keeten of Kearney.