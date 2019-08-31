KEARNEY — The national Ultra Van Rally will be in Kearney Sept. 15-20, according to Sherry Morrow, whose 1968 Ultra Van frequently is seen on the east side of Ron and Carol Cope Stadium prior to University of Nebraska at Kearney football games.
About 6-8 Ultra Vans will be in Kearney for the rally, Morrow said. The unusual and rare campers can sleep up to eight and are powered by air-cooled Chevrolet Corvair engines.
The public is invited to a pair of events on Sept. 18. People can get a close look at the Ultra Vans 4-7:30 p.m. Sept. 18 downtown on the bricks in front of The World Theatre. Morrow said food trucks will be nearby on 24th St.
The classic movie, “The Long, Long Trailer” will be screened at 8 p.m. the The World. The movie stars Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz.