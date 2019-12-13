ALMA — The next step toward a possible wind energy project in southern Lincoln County may be made next week.
It will be the focus Tuesday at the Nebraska Cooperative Republican Platte Enhancement project’s 5:30 p.m. board meeting at Mid-Plains Community College in North Platte.
NCORPE is owned and operated by four NRDs — Upper, Middle and Lower Republican and Twin Platte — that have repurposed groundwater use on the property from crop irrigation to streamflow enhancements in both basins.
Lower Republican General Manager Todd Siel told the Hub this morning that approval of an access agreement with a potential developer Tuesday isn’t certain, “but I wouldn’t be surprised.”
He gave a project update Thursday at the Lower Republican NRD board meeting in Alma.
Siel said access would allow a developer to look at all factors related to project feasibility, including weather, land features, required permits and any necessary history or endangered species protections.
Water flowing from NCORPE via Medicine Creek has allowed the Republican Basin NRDs to maintain Republican River Compact compliance in past years. There also is a pipeline link to the Platte River to transport water, when needed, to meet target flows for threatened and endangered species habitats.
Other current property uses include leasing restored grassland acres to neighbors for grazing, and public access to hike-bike trails and for hunting.
Siel has said a wind project could generate millions of energy-related tax dollars over a 25-year period for Lincoln County. The NRDs make in lieu of tax payments based on a grassland valuation.
It also could provide revenues to offset future NCORPE operational costs now covered by occupation taxes paid by irrigators in the three Republican Basin NRDs.
Siel said that when NCORPE officials first sought proposals from renewable energy companies, none were received. However, direct contacts with some firms have since revealed interest.
If the board decides Tuesday to move ahead with an agreement, he said it would be the first step in a long wind project process.
Harlan still high
Other reports at Thursday’s LRNRD meeting included an update on Harlan County Lake water.
In their written report, Siel and Assistant General Manager Scott Dicke said the lake was 109 percent full on Monday and approximately 8.7 feet higher than on Dec. 9, 2018.
Federal Bureau of Reclamation numbers also show that nearly 112,000 acre-feet more water is being stored than a year ago — 357,899 a-f compared to 245,255 a-f.
Releases averaging 1,100 cubic feet per second are expected to continue until the lake reaches a full pool elevation of 1945.73 feet, Siel said, likely in early January.
In other business, the board:
- Approved changing the $2,000 tree planting cost-share limit to $5,000. Siel said most requests are less than $2,000, so the budget will allow for rare higher requests.
- Was told the district has received Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy grants for 2020 tire recycling projects in Harlan, Franklin and Webster counties that tentatively are planned for early August.
- Approved an updated memorandum of agreement with the federal Natural Resources Conservation Service, the first since the 1990s. Siel said all NRDs took action on the general agreement and now will work with NRCS on cooperative agreements specific to each district.
