LINCOLN — The Nebraska Department of Transportation continues to study the feasibility of delivering intercity bus service from Kearney to Grand Island to Hastings.
The NDOT’s project team will present concepts for the proposed transit routes during a second round of public open house meetings, including one planned noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at the UNK Alumni House, 2222 Ninth Ave. in Kearney. Presentations are planned at 12:15 p.m. and 2 p.m.
Other meetings are planned in Hastings noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Adams County Fairgrounds, with presentations at 12:15 p.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.; and in Grand Island noon-5 p.m. Dec. 6 at Grand Island City Hall, with presentations at 12:15 p.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
Nebraska residents are encouraged to attend any of the open house meetings. The NDOT said in a press release that area residents who are unable to attend the meetings are invited to join via Facebook Live each of the advertised days on the Nebraska Transit Facebook page.
The proposed bus service is part of Nebraska’s Mobility Management program, which seeks to coordinate and improve transportation options for south-central Nebraskans. Anticipated completion of the study is spring 2020.
More information about Nebraska’s transit program and mobility management is available at nebraskatransit.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.