KEARNEY — First came a Bible printed in 1890. It was damp and limp.
“Oh, there’s a lot of stuff in there,” said Pat Skiles, leader of the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, as she peered into a rectangular metal box that had been placed by DAR members in 1926 inside a pillar at the gate of Kearney Cemetery.
Her hands clad in white cotton gloves so oils from her skin wouldn’t damage the 94-year-old contents, Skiles gently opened the Bible and read an inscription on its cover, which looked a bit like expensive cheese.
The odor of mold filled the cemetery garage Friday afternoon as the crowd of about 50 onlookers waited for Skiles to remove each fragment of Kearney history from the time capsule that Kearney Park and Recreation workers carefully had recovered.
Skiles set the Bible on the table and continued to work through the box.
And then came the parade of photos and snippets about young men from the Kearney area who gave their lives on the battlefields of World War I. Many of them died in France. One was a sailor who died off the coast of New England, perhaps from influenza, which took more victims than the war.
It was a somber 20 minutes as Skiles lifted one photo after another of the war dead. Assorted other snapshots of Kearney, circa 1926, emerged from the box, including lists of members of the American Legion, DAR and Grand Army of the Republic.
There also were about 10 newspapers: Omaha World-Herald, Omaha Bee and two editions of the Kearney Hub.
As Skiles opened the first Hub she read the date: May 11, 1926. And then she laughed, “Oh look, it was bigger back then.”
Then came the afternoon’s puzzler. The second Hub taken from the time capsule was dated Feb. 25, 1969. It had been printed 45 years after the cemetery gate pillars were built and the time capsule placed inside.
Skiles scanned the front page, and then read how a motorist traveling at high speed lost control and slammed into the pillar. The damage was severe enough that DAR members in 1969 placed the newspaper with the story about the wreck into the time capsule.
Steve Baye, sexton of Kearney Cemetery, said that DAR members noticed several years ago that the pillars were leaning. They raised almost $38,000 to replace them, while Greg Dobish of Grand Island, volunteered to restore the metal gates — a job that would have cost $21,000 if it had been contracted.
In total, the gate restoration will cost $45,000. Baye said the city of Kearney will pay the remaining $7,000.
The pillars and gate will be finished in mid-May so they can be dedicated and a new time capsule placed inside. Members of the public who think ancestors might have been on the lists of the war dead or veterans organizations are invited to research them and to participate in the May dedication.
Laurinda Weisse, archivist for the University of Nebraska at Kearney, told the DAR she would like to digitize materials from the time capsule, especially the newspapers because they likely will decay. Researchers then can search the digitized materials by keywords.