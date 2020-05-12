The Nebraska Air National Guard will give a flyover salute to healthcare professionals and all Nebraskans responding to the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday.
Kearney is scheduled to see the 155th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 Stratotanker, based out of the Lincoln Air National Guard base, around 1:30 p.m.
“This is our special way of honoring our healthcare professionals and neighbors for how they have responded and come together as Nebraskans during these unprecedented times,” said Maj Gen Daryl Bohac, Nebraska adjutant general, according to a post on the Nebraska National Guard’s Facebook page. “The National Guard is a community-based organization made up of Citizen Soldiers and Airmen who stand in solidarity with our families, friends and neighbors who are doing their part to kill the virus and end this pandemic.”
Nebraskans are encouraged to view the flyovers from the safety of their homes or work while practicing physical distancing. Anyone working in and living around these facilities should have no problem seeing or hearing the aircraft.
The flyover is scheduled for the following times at the following Nebraska cities. Times are estimated within 10-minute windows:
• Regional West Medical Center, Scottsbluff: 11:32 a.m. MDT (12:32 p.m. CDT)
• Great Plains Health Hospital, North Platte: 1:06 p.m. CDT
• Kearney Regional Medical Center/CHI Health Good Samaritan, Kearney: 1:29 p.m. CDT
• Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings: 1:41 p.m. CDT
• CHI Health St Francis, Grand Island: 1:50 p.m. CDT
• Columbus Community Hospital, Columbus: 2:07 p.m. CDT
• CHI Health Schuyler, Schuyler: 2:11 p.m. CDT
• Methodist Fremont Health, Fremont: 2:18 p.m. CDT
• University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha: 2:27 p.m. CDT
• Bergan Mercy Medical Center, Omaha: 2:28 p.m. CDT
• CHI Health Lakeside, Omaha: 2:31 p.m. CDT
• CHI Health Midlands, Omaha: 2:33 p.m. CDT
• CHI Health - St. Elizabeth, Lincoln: 2:45 p.m. CDT
• Bryan West Medical Center, Lincoln: 2:45 p.m. CDT