KEARNEY — In a proactive effort to prevent the potential for spread of COVID-19, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission temporarily has closed public access to its service center here.
Also, Game and Parks’ district offices in North Platte, Norfolk and Alliance, and service center in Bassett will temporarily close today until further notice. The Omaha service center has been closed to the public since Monday.
The Ponderosa Wildlife Management Area field office near Crawford and other wildlife field offices now are temporarily closed to the public.
All Game and Parks visitor centers and park offices will temporarily close to the public on Monday. This includes the Peter Kiewit Lodge at Mahoney State Park, including the restaurant and dining room; and the Fort Robinson State Park Lodge. Park personnel will contact guests with reservations for lodge rooms at those facilities to discuss rescheduling or refund options.
Park grounds remain open for day use, and park cabins and campgrounds remain open. Guests with reservations should contact the park offices for payment and check-in instructions. Guests still may purchase park permits at OutdoorNebraska.org or at a self-service station.
As the situation develops, Game and Parks may close additional facilities to public access. Announcements will be posted online at OutdoorNebraska.org.
For a list of all Game and Parks cancellations, postponements and closures, go to OutdoorNebraska.org/healthinfo.
For more detailed information about how COVID-19 cancellations may affect customers, check the Frequently Asked Questions page at OutdoorNebraska.gov/covid19faqs.