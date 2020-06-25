LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has been awarded a $75,000 Nebraska Environmental Trust grant for the Rainwater Basin Wetland Management project.
There is potential for second- and third-year funding of $75,000 each year.
NGPC partners with the Rainwater Basin Joint Venture on projects to improve habitat on private and public lands for migrating waterfowl in south-central Nebraska.
The Rainwater Basin provides habitat for approximately 8.6 million waterfowl, 500,000 shorebirds and federally protected whooping cranes.
The project goal is to reduce invasive plant species and increase desirable food-producing plants. Contractors will disk, apply herbicide, complete prescribed burns and grazing improvements and remove trees.
Improved management the past eight years has increased landscape carrying capacity for waterfowl by 14 percent and also recreation opportunities.