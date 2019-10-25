KEARNEY — The Nebraska Hospital Association presented its prestigious The Caring Kind award to 76 outstanding health care employees at The Caring Kind Awards Luncheon Oct. 18 in La Vista. Nine of those honored work in the Kearney Hub area.
The award, presented for 40 years, honors health care employees who have demonstrated compassion for patients, cooperation with co-workers and dedication to excellence.
Hospitals across the state each selected one award recipient to be recognized during the NHA annual convention.
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
Receipients from this region included:
- Erica Cervantes, R.N., Kearney County Health Services, Minden
- Lyle Davis, Cozad Community Health System, Cozad
- Jill Denker, Lexington Regional Health Center, Lexington
- Debra Jelken, R.N., Franklin County Memorial Hospital, Franklin
- Shanda Pouk, Phelps Memorial Health Center, Holdrege
- Judy Schroeder, CHI Health Good Samaritan, Kearney
- Christel Wilson, Harlan County Health System, Alma
- Bill Wood, Kearney Regional Medical Center, Kearney
- Rick Zarek, Gothenburg Health, Gothenburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.