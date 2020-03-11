LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers backed a measure Tuesday that would force girls out of the troubled Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center-Kearney, amid warnings that keeping male and female offenders on the same campus would lead to sexual assaults.
The measure requires that the state institution for juvenile offenders in Kearney revert to a male-only facility by July 1, 2021, and that a similar institution in Geneva serve only females, if it remains open.
State Sen. Tom Brandt of Plymouth, who introduced the proposal, said it would “ensure children are safe and in an environment that aids in their rehabilitation.”
The current situation, in which the Kearney center houses 84 teenage boys and 21 teen girls, creates too many problems and risks, he said.
Department of Health and Human Services officials moved female juvenile offenders to the Kearney facility in August after concluding that staff shortages, inadequate programming and deteriorating buildings had combined to create a crisis situation at Geneva.
Senators voted 32-9 to add Brandt’s proposal to Legislative Bill 1188 before advancing the bill. LB 1188 is part of a legislative package introduced by the Health and Human Services Committee to address problems at the state’s juvenile offender institutions.
Lawmakers gave first-round approval to all parts of the package Tuesday with minimal dissension, even though administration officials opposed almost all of the proposals incorporated into the package.
State Sen. Sara Howard of Omaha, the committee chairwoman, said the votes tell the centers’ staff, youth residents and their families that the Legislature heard them and is taking action on the concerns they have raised.
“These are important steps that address issues needing immediate attention,” she said.
Among other things, the package would increase oversight of the facilities and the youths sent there; call for a long-term plan for the facilities and a study of the need for a state-run inpatient adolescent psychiatric unit; require a superintendent for schools at all state institutions; and make HHS responsible for day-to-day maintenance and repairs.
Howard said the package grew out of her committee’s six-month investigation into problems at the institutions, especially what led up to the August crisis at Geneva.
Female juvenile offenders were moved out of the center amid reports of buildings with holes in the walls, exposed wiring and malfunctioning fire locks, along with staff shortages so severe that the girls could not go outside regularly and programming so inadequate that they spent hours watching television and playing cards.
Since then, HHS officials have been working to revamp the Kearney and Geneva centers and add a third facility in Lincoln to provide intensive treatment for youths with especially severe behavioral and mental health problems.
The HHS plan calls for Kearney to be the main facility, serving both boys and girls, while Geneva is to serve only a small number of girls getting ready for life back in the community. Three girls are at Geneva now, while there are six boys in the Lincoln center, which shares a building with the Lancaster County detention center.
Brandt’s amendment to LB 1188 does not specify where the state has to place either male or female juveniles. It allows the state to have both at a facility where there is safe and appropriate gender separation, a provision that Howard said would give the state flexibility.
Sen. John Lowe of Kearney opposed the amendment, saying that HHS will not be ready to accommodate the girls at Geneva or elsewhere by July 2021. Another opponent, Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard, said the proposal went too far in telling state agencies how to operate.
But Sen. John Arch of La Vista, vice chairman of the Health and Human Services Committee, said lawmakers intend to work with the administration over the coming months on getting the juvenile institutions back on track.
“Our desire never was to tie the hands of the administration but rather to place some guardrails,” he said.