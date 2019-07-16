HOLDREGE — The Nebraska Prairie Museum remains temporarily closed because of flood damage.
The museum suffered flood damage in the main building, from about 2 inches in the front on the east end to about 4 inches in the back on the far west end. The Schrock Ag Hall, including the Military and Camp Atlanta POW displays, were spared from water damage, according to a news release.
Sargent Irrigation showed up immediately after the flooding and pumped off the standing water. K&D Electric came to make the building safe for workers.
Executive Director Micah Huyser organized the volunteers that came to help push water out and begin vacuuming it off the floor. The many rooms full of artifacts, mannequins and displays were moved off the wet floors. Fans and dehumidifiers were donated to help dry things.
The Phelps County Historical Society Board had an emergency meeting Thursday where options were considered. The board decided to hire DriExpress, a national company that specializes in this type of problem. DriExpress arrived at the museum Friday with a semitrailer of four large commercial dryers. They will monitor the humidity in the museum in order to get it to a normal range.
After visiting with DriExpress, the Historical Society voted to remove the old, original carpet from the building, sparing the new carpet in the front entry and the meeting room. Removing the carpet will help by drastically speeding up the time needed for the commercial dryers, saving money for refinishing the floors.
The original orange carpet was installed in 1978, and had lived through two floods in 1983 and 1988.
On Saturday, more than 40 volunteers arrived to move all the displays and cases off of the carpet so the carpet pullers could work. Items were stacked in every dry spot available. The volunteers removed 40,000-square-feet of 40-year-old wet carpet.
The Nebraska Prairie Museum will be closed while the building is dehumidified and sanitized. It is unknown how long the museum will remain closed and the cost of the repairs.
The Phelps County Historical Society will continue to keep the public informed on the progress of the cleanup.