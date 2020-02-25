LINCOLN — The Nebraska Republican Party has announced its 2020 Nebraska Republican Party Convention will be June 5-6 in Kearney.
According to the announcement, the Younes Conference Center in Kearney will be the site of the GOP gathering.
“Kearney was selected to host this event because of its strong convention amenities, convenient central location and in accord with rules set forth by the constitution of the Republican Party of Nebraska,” said Ryan Hamilton, Nebraska GOP executive director.
Dan Welch, chairman of the Nebraska Republican Party, said, “The Nebraska Republican Party is honored to host the party convention in Kearney. I ensure this event will showcase the accomplishments of Republican leadership in Nebraska and this country.”