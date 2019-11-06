LEXINGTON — The Nebraska Rural Radio Association has reached an agreement to purchase seven additional radio stations in Nebraska. Legacy Communications has agreed to the deal, which includes one station in Holdrege and six stations in the Scottsbluff market.
The Holdrege station is KUVR (1380 AM) and translator 96.9 FM.
“We are very excited to add these stations to our other 10 stations and translators across the state of Nebraska,” said NRRA Chief Operating Officer Tim Marshall.
In addition to the Holdrege station, the sale includes KMOR (93.3 FM), KETT (99.3 FM), KOZY (101.3 FM), KHYY (106.9 FM), KOAQ (690 AM), and KOLT (1320 AM) in Scottsbluff.
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
NRRA began operating the stations on Friday, while waiting for the Federal Communications Commission to approve the sale later this year.
The Nebraska Rural Radio Association the only radio group in the nation which is owned by a cooperative of farmers and ranchers. Along with flagship station KRVN in Lexington, other stations include KNEB in Scottsbluff, KTIC in West Point, KAMI in Cozad and KAWL/Max County in York. In addition to the radio stations, the NRRA has production studios on the Nebraska Innovation Campus in Lincoln.
The NRRA-owned Rural Radio Network reaches six states, with additional affiliates in Chadron, Sidney, Nebraska City, Beatrice and Fairbury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.