KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Park and Recreation Department is accepting registrations for the Nebraska Senior Games.
The Games, for people ages 50 and older, are scheduled for Aug. 6-9 in Kearney.
Events include bowling, 5K, 10K, 20K and 40K cycling, golf, 5K and 10K run, horseshoes, swimming, table tennis, tennis, track and field, badminton, free throw and hot shot basketball, pickleball, disc golf and cornhole.
The registration deadline is July 20. Call 308-237-4644 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for an entry form, or visit the Nebraska Senior Games website at nebraskaseniorgames.com.
The Nebraska Senior Games is a member of the Nebraska Senior Games Association. This is a qualifying year for nationals that will be Nov. 5-18, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.