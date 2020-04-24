KEARNEY — NebraskaLand National Bank invites the public to express their support and gratitude for frontline heroes. The bank has created a new webpage to display public thank you messages to frontline workers.
The public is invited to share their stories with a photo or drawing of their heroes.
“Our health care workers, first responders, public safety officers, grocery clerks, postal carriers and others continue to serve our communities while balancing concern for their own health and safety,” said Danielle Remus, NLNB’s marketing director.