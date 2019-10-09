KEARNEY — Organizers are pushing to legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska. A volunteer coordinator from Nebraskans for Sensible Marijuana Laws will speak on the topic at 3 p.m. Friday at TruCafe, 2100 Central Ave,
The session is sponsored by Buffalo County Young Democrats. It will detail the campaign, how the public can help and offer an opportunity to sign the petition to put the measure on the ballot in November 2020.
The initiative, if approved, would amend the Nebraska Constitution to protect the right of Nebraskans with serious medical conditions to access medical marijuana.
This campaign committee is being led by state senators Adam Morfeld and Anna Wishart. For more information, e-mail President@BuffaloYoungDems.com.
