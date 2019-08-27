RAVENNA — Buffalo County Sheriff’s road patrol officers now have a space in northern Buffalo County to file reports and download body camera video.
Since the first week of August, the road deputies and sergeants have been working out of a new sheriff substation at the Buffalo County Recreation Area east of Ravenna.
“This was just a great location because we wanted to spend more time up here, and we needed an office up in this part of the county since we’re so far from Kearney,” said Buffalo County Sheriff Sgt. Dave Gibbs.
The office space is part of a 24- by 30-foot maintenance building, which the county built to store its supplies and equipment, according to Buffalo County Facilities Director Steve Gaasch. The building was built on a hill east of the Ravenna Lake; though it was originally planned to be constructed closer to the lake. The flood in March changed those plans and the county decided to build on higher ground, Gaasch said.
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
He said equipment to maintain the recreation area grounds had been stored in the county highway department’ shop building, which is also near the lake. But Gaasch said they were running out of space.
The county spent about $75,000 to construct the building.
The 200-square-foot substation within the maintenance building is air-conditioned and equipped with a foldable table, chairs, computer, Wi-Fi and a restroom for county employees.
Gibbs said the office space is a convenient stop when he’s working in the northern part of the county.
“Sometimes in separate parts of the county, we have problems with internet service in our patrol cars,” he said. “So, sometimes it’s nice to come here and have all the information at our fingertips.”
Gibbs also likes working at the desk.
“We do have the capability of doing our reports in our patrol cars, but it’s a cramped space,” he said. “When we have lots of papers it’s nice to lay it all out and look at it.”
Gibbs said they will soon be able to pull video from their body cameras, which then will transfer to the law enforcement center in Kearney.
Buffalo County Sheriff Neil Miller said the technology saves time.
“The whole point of having the technology is keeping officers in the field and not coming back to the law enforcement center,” he said.
Gibbs explained, “The problem with the north part of the county is there’s nowhere to do that. So when we get digital evidence we have to drive all the way back to Kearney. Sometimes, it can be 45 minutes away.”
Miller said he has talked with Buffalo County Commissioners about expanding the Wi-Fi connectivity to campers at the lake, but he said he is concerned about security issues at this time.
The office space also soon will serve as an interview room for victims and suspects. A camera is placed in the office and others are set up outside the building, Gibbs said.
“It’s quiet. It’s a secure place,” he added.
When working in eastern or western parts of the county, the road patrol officers can conduct business in substations in Elm Creek and Gibbon, respectively. Miller said those substations are in the village’s fire halls.
@erikadpritchard