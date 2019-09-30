KEARNEY — A number of new codes for residence, building and property maintenance take effect Tuesday, according to a city of Kearney press release.
Also taking effect Tuesday are amendments to the city of Kearney’s sign code.
Any permits that are taken out on or after Oct. 1 must meet the new code standards, according to the city’s press release.
The purpose of the building code updates is to establish the minimum requirements to provide a reasonable level of safety, public health and general welfare through structural strength, means of egress facilities, stability, sanitation, adequate light and ventilation, energy conservation, and safety to life and property from fire, explosion and other hazards, and provide a reasonable level of safety to firefighters and responders during emergency operations, said the city’s announcement.
Revisions to the sign code took place as a result of a U.S. Supreme Court case and the difficulty of using the city’s prior sign code.
The updated code amendments maintain Kearney’s current signage character, remove content-based regulations and simplify the application of sign code.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.