KEARNEY — Burgos Queen food truck owners Bibiana and Primo Burgos moved their Mexican food service on March 1 to a more permanent location at 2400 Central Ave., Suite C.
At the new drive-thru in downtown Kearney, Primo prepares the same classic Mexican fare that he and Bibiana provided at their food truck for six years near the Museum of Nebraska Art in downtown Kearney. Dishes include tacos, fajitas, enchiladas and burritos.
Bibiana said customers especially love the large burritos, which are stuffed with rice, beans, tomato, onion, cilantro, sour cream, mayo and cheese.
Since moving to the new location, the Burgoses have been able to add to their menu. They now serve freshly made seafood dishes such as the tostados de ceviche and coctel de camaron, as well as chiles rellenos and chilaquiles.
Primo has 20 years of food service experience cooking at a night club in Los Angeles. He learned to cook from his mother and grandmother in Mexico.
He said he has so many recipes in his head that he can’t quite make all of them, even in their new space. But the Burgoses said they will continue to build upon their business until they can make their dreams a reality.
The first step is to save money for a range hood. Other than using a flat top to cook meats and warm up dishes, Bibiana said they are grilling outside their shop and cooking inside their old food truck.
Then, as they save more money, they will buy a bigger building a few years down the road.
