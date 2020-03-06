KEARNEY — A new program for visitors in Kearney for the sandhill crane migration and area residents has been launched by the Kearney Visitors Bureau.
The visitors bureau is partnering with local attractions for the Crane Capital Passport program, which runs through April 15.
During that time participants are encouraged to take their passport around to local attractions and receive stamps. When finished, people may turn in the passport at the Kearney Visitors Bureau, 1007 Second Ave., or at the Nebraska Visitors Center located in The Archway to receive prizes.
According to a visitors bureau press release, prizes include stamped crane postcards (one-five stamps), crane magnets (six-10 stamps) and custom crane T-shirts (11-12 stamps). Each stamp earned also will serve as an entry into the grand prize drawing for $200 in Buffalo Bucks, a gift basket and a two-night stay at a Kearney hotel.
The visitors bureau would like to encourage participants to travel around Kearney and visit the community’s many attractions and museums to experience the amazing things going on in the community, according to the press release.
Participating attractions/Passport stops include: The Archway, Classic Car Collection, Fort Kearny State Historical Park, G.W. Frank Museum of History and Culture, Kearney Area Children’s Museum, Kearney Public Library, Kearney Visitors Bureau, Museum of Nebraska Art, Nebraska Firefighters Museum, Rowe Sanctuary, Trails & Rails Museum and Zoozeum/Nebraska Wildlife Encounter.