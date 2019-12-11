KEARNEY — After neighboring landowners objected to awarding a permit for a new gravel pit two miles east of Kearney, the City Council on Tuesday tabled a decision until next Tuesday.
Roy Benson said he owns land east of the tract where Vontz Paving Inc. of Hastings intends to open a gravel mining operation. Benson accused the council members of favoring “some outsider who comes into our neighborhood” over a Kearney-area resident who has owned his land for 70 years.
Benson’s sister, Linda, also objected to the permit for the new gravel pit. “If all the farmers object to it, what happens? Everyone around there who we talked to are against it.”
The land that Vontz owns and intends to mine for gravel is near Interstate 80 and close to Imperial Avenue about 2 miles east of Kearney.
The Bensons’ brother, Rex, said the water table is so high in the area that water seeps from the earth after digging a post hole. He said he’s concerned about flooding or sand blowing off the Vontz property and burying his fields.
“By the federal government I have to keep my ground covered because it’s highly erodible. It’s sand, not black dirt,” Benson said.
John Lowe, a state senator of Kearney, said he owns land near the Vontz property and the potential for a blinding sandstorm worries him.
“I’ve driven through some of those sandstorms on the way to Lincoln, so we have to keep a cover on that sand,” Lowe said.
City Attorney Mike Tye said if the Vontz operation were to cause damage to the Benson property, it would be an issue for the two to settle.
Tye also said it would be procedurally impossible to approve or deny the permit for the gravel pit Tuesday because Mayor Stan Clouse was absent, and Lear declared he would abstain from the vote because Lowe is one of his clients.
Clouse’s absence and Lear’s abstention left only three council members — Vice Mayor Randy Buschkoetter, Tami Moore and Jonathan Nikkila — to vote, but three votes wasn’t enough for the super majority necessary for the permit.
The matter will be heard again Tuesday.
In other business the council approved 4-0 changes in city code to ban individuals younger than 19 from vaping or smoking and possessing tobacco products. Amending the code put the city in line with a Nebraska smoking and vaping statute that takes effect Jan. 1.
