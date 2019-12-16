KEARNEY — A new water slide was to be built in the fall at Harmon Pool, but only one firm has submitted a bid, and it’s at least $72,000 more than was estimated.
As a result of the high bid, Kearney Park and Recreation officials could be returning to the drawing board to re-evaluate plans for the water slide. The City Council will be asked when it meets Tuesday to reject the sole bid.
Kearney had been working with Waters Edge Aquatic Design of Kansas City, Kan., to design a new water slide for Harmon Pool. Engineers had estimated it would cost $335,000 to $385,000 to build the new slide, however, the only company that submitted a bid — Branco Enterprises Inc. of Neosho, Mo. — wants $457,000 to build the slide. That’s $72,000 to $122,000 more than engineers’ estimates.
“Based on the sole bid received greatly exceeding the estimated project cost, it is recommended to reject the bid and further evaluate with the project consultant to determine the next steps, which may include potential revising of the project plans,” Park and Recreation Director Scott Hayden said in a memo to the council. He said Branco Enterprises Inc.’s bid is 19 percent more than the estimate.
Harmon Pool’s current slide was built 30 years ago.
The new slide was scheduled to be built in fall 2020, when the pool was closed and weather usually is better for construction. The new slide would have opened in 2021.
In other business, the council will vote on whether to authorize City Manager Michael Morgan to sign an agreement between the University of Nebraska at Kearney and city of Kearney for the construction of a $7 million six-court indoor tennis facility at University Village.
A donor-driven project, the tennis complex will be paid for primarily with private contributions and a $1,125,000 grant awarded to the city by the state’s Civic and Community Center Financing Fund. According to a UNK press release, donor commitments are expected to cover about $5.5 million of the total cost. Morgan said in a memo to council members that other funding would include $400,000 from sales taxes and $150,000 from the Doc Stevenson grant.
Morgan said the facility will be owned and operated by the city with UNK contributing funds for utilities and maintenance. Additionally, UNK will contribute $50,000 annually to support operations. City Park and Recreation administrative staff will be housed in the new facility.
Construction could start in 2020.
Tuesday’s council meeting is open to the public and begins at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 18 E. 22nd St.
