Gravel pit vote on hold

A public hearing for a permit to open a gravel pit two miles east of Kearney has been tabled until the City Council’s Jan. 14 meeting.

On Dec. 10 when the council initially conducted a hearing on the gravel pit’s request for a conditional use permit, only three council members could vote on the issue. That’s because one member was absent and another cited a conflict of interest and said he would abstain from voting.

Approving the permit requires a super majority — four votes — so the issue will wait until Jan. 14 when it’s anticipated an adequate number of council members will be present. Vontz Paving Inc. of Hastings wants to operate the gravel pit on land it owns south of 11th Street and east of Imperial Avenue, which is inside the city of Kearney’s two-mile zoning jurisdiction.