KEARNEY — New Life Church has set up a new Door Delivery service to assist people who are unable or reluctant to shop for groceries during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Volunteers from New Life will shop at Walmart for requested food and toiletry items and deliver them to the caller’s doorstep approximately 24-48 hours after the request is submitted. They will assist anyone of any age, including non-church members, who lives within Kearney city limits.
Delivery is free. People will pay for their groceries via Square, a secure payment app on deliverers’ phones, when items are delivered. In short, the church delivery team shops and pays for the groceries and then the recipient pays the church upon delivery.
Late last week, the church staff put the project together and put out a call for volunteers to handle deliveries. “We got a team of 20 people ranging from high school age to people in their 60s. It literally came through overnight,” said Dean Buse, New Life’s outreach and communications pastor.
Raeanna Mitchell, the church accountant, handled the payment aspects, and a registered nurse who belongs to the church provided guidelines about volunteer safety. “We wanted to make it as safe as possible,” Buse said.
The first request for food came in Friday. Mitchell, her husband and their high school son shopped Saturday morning and dropped the goods off that afternoon.
“We were able to get him everything he wanted. After we shopped, we notified him to tell him we were on our way. We dropped the food off on the front porch,” she said. They visited briefly with the man, a church member, but did not go into his home.
The church, located at 2715 W. 39th St., is publicizing its efforts in the newspaper, on the radio and through social media.
“As long as we’re able to get the items people request, and as long as the government is giving the OK for people to be out and about, we can do this,” Buse said. The church has set no limit on the number of deliveries it will do.
New Life also conducted a three-hour food drive Saturday morning and collected 790 pounds of food to be shared between the Jubilee Center and the Salvation Army. Buse was among those who delivered food to the Jubilee Center.
“Our food filled up the floor of the pantry. They told us, ‘This is exactly the stuff we need.’ It was canned meats, vegetables, things they have not been getting. It was so cool to see the excitement over what the community gave,” he said.
Mitchell felt the same way after she and her family shopped for a church member Saturday. “He was so appreciative. His health is compromised. He was so thankful that we were willing to do that for him,” she said.