Door Delivery

To utilize Door Delivery, call the New Life Church office at 308-234-1881 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, or visit mynewlifechurch.com\doordelivery, hit a button on the home page and fill out the form. A church member will call to confirm the order and set up a delivery time within 48 hours. Anyone of any age within Kearney city limits is eligible.