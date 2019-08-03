KEARNEY — Global Leadership Network’s 25th annual Global Leadership Summit will be broadcast live by satellite Aug. 8-9 at New Life Church, 2715 W. 39th St.
The two-day event, led by Craig Groeschel, senior pastor of Life.Church, will challenge individuals to reach their personal grander vision and live out their values to make an impact.
Themes will include conquering the fear of rejection; building a life of purpose, passion and impact; negotiating strategies for the workplace, business and home; creating a culture of effective and happy teams, and leading a life of courage, kindness and resilience.
Its 15-member faculty includes:
- Bear Grylls, adventurer, writer, TV host of “Man vs. Wild”
- Bozoma Saint John, chief marketing officer of Endeavor, former chief brand officer of Uber
- DeVon Franklin, producer, author, speaker, CEO of Franklin Entertainment
- Danielle Strickland, pastor, author, justice advocate
- Patrick Lencioni, best-selling author, founder & CEO of The Table Group
- Liz Bohannon, co-founder & Co-CEO, Sseko Designs.
To purchase tickets, go to mynewlifechurch.com/gls.