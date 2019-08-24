ORD — A fiscal year 2019-20 Lower Loup Natural Resources District operating budget that is nearly $3 million higher than in fiscal year 2018-19 was approved Thursday by the LLNRD Board of Directors.
The new operating budget of $15,831,760 compares to $12,861,778 for the past fiscal year.
Property taxes needed to help fund that budget will be $5,853,609.54 in the new fiscal year, compared to $4,914,861.16 in FY2018-19.
LLNRD General Manager Russell Callan told the Hub the property tax increase mostly reflects work on projects in the aftermath of flooding, including partnerships with other entities and assistance to municipalities.
The NRD is comprised of all or part of 14 counties, including all of Sherman, most of Custer and northern Buffalo counties.
Within the operating budget are plans to use two $750,000 federal grants — one approved for a Columbus groundwater recharge project and another sought for a Mud Creek Watershed protection project that initially will focus on Custer County. Callan said LLNRD officials may be notified in October about whether the Mud Creek grant is approved.
New property valuations for the district were not known by Thursday’s meeting, but the board set a public hearing at the Sept. 26 board meeting to set the new property tax levy. The current levy is 2.9 cents per $100 valuation.
Also on Thursday’s agenda was an aerial electromagnetic survey of northern Buffalo County. Callan said the survey will be done this fall, after fields are harvested and trees have lost their leaves. The ground-penetrating technology shows the materials — sands and gravels — within the aquifer and also the available water.
In other business, the board took the next step to fill a board vacancy in Subdistrict 3 resulting from the resignation of longtime director James Nelson of Boelus.
Callan said he was directed to advertise the vacancy and tell residents within the subdistrict, which includes parts of Buffalo, Custer and Sherman counties, that they must make their interest in serving known by the Sept. 26 board meeting.
There is one year remaining in the current term and the seat comes up for election in 2020 for a four-year term.