AMHERST — The Rev. Quintin Cundiff will be installed as pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church at 5 p.m. Sunday.
The public is invited to the service, and to a dinner afterward in Fellowship Hall to welcome the Rev. Cundiff, his wife Lindsay and their two sons. They moved here from Rio Rancho, N.M., where Cundiff was the pastor of Calvary Lutheran Church.
Earlier that day at 11 a.m. a farewell luncheon will be held after the 10 a.m. worship service for the departing Rev. Richard Kothe.
The church is located at 107 Cherry St. in Amherst. For more information, call 308-627-3747.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.