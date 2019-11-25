KEARNEY — A new pizza restaurant is set to open in Kearney at the beginning of next year.
In The Sauce Brands announced Monday that Gambino’s Pizza will be opening a franchise unit in Kearney, scheduled to open January 2020 at 2715 Second Ave, in the space formerly occupied by Erbert & Gerbert’s Sandwich Shop.
The restaurant will serve signature and specialty pizzas, along with other Italian specialties like calzones, pasta and sandwiches. The menu will also include appetizers, wings and desserts.
Gambino’s Pizza will have dine-in, delivery and carryout options, with online ordering available through the restaurant’s website. During the week, the restaurant will also offer a lunch buffet.
“We are excited to bring our favorite pizza place to our own community,” said Seth Maschmeier, who will own and operate the new restaurant along with his wife, Karah. “We look forward to providing the wide array of high-quality, delicious food that Gambino’s Pizza is known for, along with the highest standard of service in a clean, family-friendly environment.”
Gambino’s Pizza will begin hiring and training staff in December.
According to the restaurant’s website, there are currently four Gambino’s Pizza locations in Nebraska, all located in the eastern edge of the state.
Gambino’s Pizza also has locations in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas.
