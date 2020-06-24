LINCOLN — Two recent graduates of the Nebraska State Patrol academy will be stationed in the Kearney area.
Kearneyite Daniela Gonzalez Nuno will be stationed in Kearney, while Andrew Martinez of Lexington will be stationed at Lexington. They were two of 15 new troopers who hit the road Friday after receiving their badges as members of the 62nd Basic Recruit Class.
The class completed 22 weeks of training at the NSP Training Academy in Grand Island. The training included extensive live-action scenarios as well as more than 1,000 hours of academic instruction. The new troopers now will continue their training during a field training process, while being paired with veteran troopers throughout the state.
“This class is a uniquely resilient camp,” Col. John Bolduc said in an NSP news release. “They’ve been through COVID-19, they’ve been on lockdown, and they’ve persevered in several different circumstances. They’ve proven themselves and I think they’re going to serve Nebraska to a level that we haven’t ever seen before.”
Camp 62 is the first class of troopers to graduate in 2020, with another class slated to graduate later this year as NSP continues the cycle of two training camps per year. The next NSP Basic Recruit Camp, Class 63, will begin on July 6 with 24 recruits.