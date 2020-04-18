KEARNEY — If you think the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s new STEM building is impressi…

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney’s new STEM building reached a milestone Tues…

KEARNEY — Construction fence and heavy equipment continue to be a common sight on the Univer…

About Discovery Hall

Construction start: May 2018

Opening: August 2020

Cost: Part of a $30 million project replacing Otto C. Olsen

Size: 90,000 square feet

Location: West of 19th Avenue between University Drive and U.S. Highway 30. It is on the west end of UNK’s campus, northeast of West Center and south of Ockinga Hall.

Replaces: Otto C. Olsen, which was built in 1955 and has been on the state’s capital construction replacement list for more than 20 years

Funding: It is paid for by renewal bonds and through state appropriation from LB858, the University of Nebraska Facilities Program of 2016. That appropriation directed deferred maintenance funding to facility replacement projects, including the Otto Olsen building.

Academic programs: Construction management, industrial distribution, interior and product design, aviation, cyber systems, mathematics and statistics, physics, astronomy and engineering