KEARNEY — The Nebraska Injured Brain Network, a new support group for people with brain injuries, will hold its first Kearney meetings in March.
NIBN was started last year by Kearney residents who wanted to develop a statewide organization to connect people, provide support, advocate collectively and raise public awareness of what it means to live with an injured brain. NIBN’s main office will be in Kearney.
“They felt that they were isolated and underserved,” John Ferrone said. “They realized that it was up to them to find people with a similar challenge across the state, unite them, build solidarity and, eventually, develop a strong voice to support each other and to advocate for more support.”
Ferrone of Hastings is a management consultant who is contracted by the Nebraska Vocational Rehabilitation — known as Nebraska VR — to provide coaching, support, assistance and capacity-building for the group.
“My role is not to tell people what to do, but rather to listen to them and help them shape their passion into effective initiatives,” Ferrone said. “Personally, I am fulfilled by assisting others in rising up to their potential, especially when they are the underdog and have extraordinary challenges to overcome.”
NIBN is separate from the Kearney Brain Injury Support Group, which focuses primarily on education and legislation.
An NIBN chapter business meeting will be 6:30-8 p.m. March 2 in the curriculum room in the lower level of the library at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
The chapter’s support group will meet 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 16 in Room B/C at CHI Health Good Samaritan, 10 E. 31st St.
Ferrone believes this statewide organization is the first of its kind in Nebraska.
Planning meetings began last May. It officially was incorporated as a nonprofit in October. It will receive its 501 (c)3 status shortly.
North Platte has the first active NIBN chapter, and chapters are being formed in Kearney and Grand Island. Other cities are interested, Ferrone said, but the board does not want to grow too quickly.
Each month, NIBN will have a business meeting and a support group meeting. Details such as its branding, website, funding and business plan still are being worked out. Each chapter will have its own format and agenda, Ferrone said.
Funding has come in part of a three-year grant awarded by the Administration for Community Living within the federal Department of Health and Human Services. ACL manages a variety of programs, including the TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury) State Partnership Grant Program. That program creates and strengthens services that maximize the independence, well-being and health of people with TBIs.
Keri Bennett, program director for Acquired Brain Injury in the Nebraska VR, wrote the grant proposal in early 2018. Nebraska VR is part of the Nebraska Department of Education. The three-year grant for $300,000 annually was awarded in June 2018. It will expire May 31, 2021. Nebraska VR added $150,000 in state matching funds.
Bennett, whose office is in Kearney, said she has no final figures on the program costs because details are being worked out.