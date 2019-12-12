LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) — A trial has been delayed again for a woman who survived a central Nebraska collision that killed three passengers in the car she was driving.
Dawson County District Court records say 21-year-old Angelique Kampmann has pleaded not guilty to the amended charges of manslaughter, driving under the influence and causing serious injury and one of driving under the influence, first offense. She'd also pleaded not guilty to the original charges of vehicular homicide.
Her original trial starting date was June 18. That had been changed to Tuesday. It's now been set to begin Feb. 11.
The collision occurred Oct. 16 last year on U.S. Highway 30 between Overton and Elm Creek. The Nebraska State Patrol says a southbound car driven by Kampmann didn't halt at a stop sign and collided with an eastbound sport utility vehicle.
Donald Anderson, of Overton; Karli Michael, of Pontiac, Illinois; and Ziera Nickerson, of Kearney, were killed.
