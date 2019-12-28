KEARNEY — City of Kearney Sanitation Division announces that due to the upcoming New Year’s Day holiday, the following changes will be in effect Monday through Saturday, Jan. 4, for the refuse collection system and the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill.
Residential Collection
- Trash collection scheduled for Monday, Tuesday and Friday will remain on schedule. Collection scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday will be delayed one day.
- Recycling collection scheduled for the first Wednesday of the month will be collected Thursday. Recycling scheduled for the first Thursday and Friday of the month will be collected on schedule.
Commercial Collection
- Trash collection scheduled for Wednesday will be collected Thursday.
- Recycling collection scheduled for Friday will be collected on Saturday.
Closings
- The Kearney Area Recycling Center and Solid Waste Agency Landfill will be closed Wednesday.
