KEARNEY — The Kearney Newcomers Club plans the following events in August.
Thursday — 11:30 a.m., luncheon at Alley Rose. The speaker will be Lisa McGuire, the long-term care ombudsman from the Nebraska Agency on Aging.
Aug. 8 — 9:30 a.m., Get-Acquainted Coffee at Panera Bread
Aug. 12 — Bridge at Old Chicago. Lunch at noon; bridge at 1 p.m.
Aug. 15 — 11:30 a.m., Lunch Bunch at PepperJax Grill
Aug. 22 — 1 p.m., Book Club at Kearney Public Library, to discuss “The Story of Arthur Truluv” by Elizabeth Berg
Aug. 23 — 6:30 p.m., pitch at Mary and Perry Kenney’s house
For more information, visit www.kearneynewcomers.com or call Marty Wilcox at 308-469-7065 or Janice Friedel at 308-293-5355.