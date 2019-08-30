KEARNEY — The Kearney Newcomers Club plans the following events in September.
Thursday — 11:30 a.m., luncheon at Alley Rose. The speaker will be Aaron Bly from the Kids and Dreams Foundation.
Sept. 9 — Bridge at Old Chicago. Lunch at noon; bridge at 1 p.m.
Sept. 12 — 9:30 a.m., Get-Acquainted Coffee at Panera Bread
Sept. 19 — 11:30 a.m., Lunch Bunch at Applebee’s
Sept. 20 — 6:30 p.m., pitch at Marilyn Buttler’s clubhouse
Sept. 26 — 1 p.m., Book Club at Kearney Public Library, to discuss “Bridge to Haven” by Francine Rivers
For more information, visit www.kearneynewcomers.com or call Marty Wilcox at 308-469-7065 or Janice Friedel at 308-293-5355.