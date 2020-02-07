HOLDREGE — Big news stories almost always generate rumors and there were several circling social media last summer after Harlan County Lake reached a record water level in July.
Bryson Hellmuth, a natural resources specialist for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers office at Republican City, said Thursday at the South Central Water Conference in Holdrege that someone from a congressman’s office called to ask, “Is there a bow in the dam?”
The answer was absolutely not.
Hellmuth said other callers wanted to know how much water could be released downstream at one time, asking out of concern for the dam or for what big releases would mean to downstream properties.
“It never came close to that,” he said about questions related to how many dam gates would be opened and similar topics, “because 1,100 cubic feet per second was the most released at one time.”
Craig Scott of the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation’s Nebraska-Kansas Area Office in McCook said that at the peak, water occupied 38 percent of Harlan County Lake’s flood pool.
He explained that big releases weren’t considered because of ongoing flood concerns and nearly full reservoirs farther downstream all the way to the Missouri River.
For example, Scott said Lovewell Reservoir in Kansas, south of Superior, filled 80 percent of its flood pool.