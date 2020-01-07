KEARNEY — Want to know why Kearney area law enforcement handles situations as they do? Then sign up for the 21st-annual Citizen’s Police Academy.
Registrations are being accepted for the eight-session interactive classes 6:30-9:30 p.m. Mondays at the Kearney/Buffalo County Law Enforcement Center, 2025 Ave. A. Sessions will be March 2, 9, 16, 23, April 6, 13 and 20.
Topics covered will include: current trends in law enforcement, criminal investigation, accident investigation, patrol operations, use of force and special operations. Sessions combine classroom exercises with hands-on training in investigating mock crime scenes, interviewing witnesses and suspects, handling mock domestic disturbances, making mock traffic stops, and making use of force decisions in dynamic scenarios.
There also will be a tour of the Buffalo County Jail.
People interested in participating must have no felony convictions, no convictions for crimes of violence or domestic violence, and no driving under the influence or drug convictions in the past four years. Participants must be at least 18 years of age, and a background check will be conducted on all applicants before they are accepted into the academy.
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
The program is free.
Applications may be picked up at the law enforcement center or on the city web page at www.cityofkearney.org/policeacademyapplication. Applications must be returned to the law enforcement center by Feb. 8.
For more information, contact Lt. Jason Koetters at jkoetters@kearneygov.org or at 308-233-5244.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.