KEARNEY — “On This Day in August” is the theme for Kearney Public Library’s next Pub Quiz at the Chicken Coop.
The event will be 8:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the basement of the Chicken Coop, 2115 Ave. A. Teams of one to six people will answer 30 trivia questions in one hour. Smartphones may not be used to answer questions. The team with the most correct answers wins a prize.
No registration is required. Call Kearney Public Library at 308-233-3282 for more information.
This month’s free question is: On Aug. 17, 2008, Spain won its first ever Olympic gold in tennis when which star won in three sets?