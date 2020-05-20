BUFFALO COUNTY — Due to concerns related to COVID-19, Kearney Cemetery will not hold Memorial Day observances on Monday.
“We normally get 400 to 500 people for that, and we decided it just wasn’t safe this year,” said Steve Baye, cemetery supervisor.
Also, Elm Creek American Legion Post 316 has canceled Monday’s memorial services at both Elm Creek cemeteries, as well as the observance at the downtown memorial.
Instead, the public is asked to observe a moment of silence at 3 p.m. Monday to remember service personnel who dedicated themselves to protecting the country.