HOLDREGE — Harlan County has no cases of COVID-19 after all.
The Harlan County case — its first and only case since record-keeping began March 20 — was indicated by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services dashboard Thursday evening.
However, further investigation determined that a clerical error misclassified the case. It should have been counted among the total for Douglas County, according to the Two Rivers Public Health Department.
Two Rivers keeps statistics only for its seven-county service area. Trained professionals within the department check this information every day and verify it with lab and state records.
Saturday, Two Rivers surpassed the 1,000 mark in number of cases of COVID-19. According to DHHS figures released at 6:15 p.m. Saturday, the seven counties in the Two Rivers area had a total of 1,024 cases.
These were:
- Buffalo - 140
- Dawson - 842
- Franklin - 5
- Gosper - 13
- Harlan - 0
- Kearney = 11
- Phelps = 13
Discrepancies periodically exist between the Two Rivers daily totals and those from DHHS. As of 6:15 p.m. Saturday, DHHS said Dawson County had 816 cases, and Phelps had 16. Such differences are constantly monitored and updated.
Nebraska has 11,989 cases of COVID-19 and 147 deaths. Two Rivers has recorded eight of those deaths.
For more information, call DHHS at 402-552-6645 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week, or visit dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.
Two Rivers can be contacted at 308-995-4778 or trphd.org.