KEARNEY - Residents of a west Kearney apartment complex safely evacuated after fire broke out in their apartment today in west Kearney.
At 12:05 the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called to No.88 La Crosse Dr. on the west edge of Kearney for a reported structure fire. Occupants of the apartment fled before firefighters arrived, police radio traffic indicated.
The Nebraska Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
One engine and one ladder truck responded to the scene, along with 25 firefighters.
The cause of the fire was immediately unclear.