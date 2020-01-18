KEARNEY — No serious injuries were reported in two separate icy road crashes Friday on Interstate 80 in Buffalo County.
At 8:50 a.m. a Ford Explorer slid off the road and rolled one mile east of Elm Creek on I-80, said Cody Thomas, a spokesperson for the Nebraska State Patrol. A female passenger was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by members of the Elm Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
At about 10:15 a.m. a semi pulling double trailers lost control on icy I-80 roads and overturned near the Kearney interchange. Thomas said the crash blocked both eastbound lanes of I-80.
The driver and co-driver were both uninjured. Eastbound lanes were closed for about 1½ hours while crews cleared the scene.
Names of those involved in either crash were unavailable Friday night.