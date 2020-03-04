KEARNEY — The No Limits Student Research Conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday in the Nebraskan Student Union Ponderosa Room on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus.
More than 60 students from colleges and universities across the region will present their work on topics related to women’s and gender issues during the event, which is free and open to the public.
The keynote speaker is Lindsey Churchill, an associate professor of history at the University of Central Oklahoma, where she serves as director of the women’s, gender and sexuality studies minor.
Her presentation, “Activism in a Red State,” is scheduled for 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. The conference also includes an 8:40 a.m. screening of “Herland,” a documentary film about community activism and a feminist bookstore in 1970s Oklahoma City. The film was written and produced by Churchill and her students.
A recipient of the Oklahoma Human Rights Award from the United Nations Association and Oklahoma University Human Rights Association, Churchill worked with the Central Oklahoma campus community to create the Women’s Research Center and BGLTQ+ Student Center in 2015. She supervises more than 40 student researchers, interns and volunteers through the centers.
The author of “Becoming the Tupamaros: Solidarity and Transnational Revolutionaries in Uruguay and the United States” and a former Fulbright Specialist in Latvia, Churchill has given more than 50 invited lectures, speeches and discussions about issues regarding sexual health, gender and sexuality studies.
The No Limits Student Research Conference is sponsored by a UNK Faculty Senate Artist and Lecturers Grant, the Office of Sponsored Programs and Research Development, College of Arts and Sciences and departments of counseling and school psychology, English, history, international studies, sociology and women’s, gender and ethnic studies.
To register, visit unk.edu/academics/womens_studies/no_limits.php