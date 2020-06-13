EDITOR’S NOTE: The Kearney Hub will move from a daily update on COVID-19 cases in the area to a weekly update on Saturdays. The Hub News Team will continue to monitor virus activity across the region and report issues as needed.

KEARNEY — For the first time in weeks, no newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday in the Two Rivers Public Health Department district.

The report, issued at 6 p.m. Friday by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, showed that numbers of cases remained 1,072, the same total as Thursday:

- Dawson — 844

- Buffalo — 177

- Phelps — 20

- Gosper — 13

- Kearney — 12

- Franklin — 6

- Harlan — 0

Statewide, Nebraska had 16,513 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 6 p.m. Friday, DHHS said. That is an increase of 212 new cases since Thursday.

With four more deaths reported Friday, the number of Nebraskans who have died of COVID-19 now is 216.