EDITOR’S NOTE: The Kearney Hub will move from a daily update on COVID-19 cases in the area to a weekly update on Saturdays. The Hub News Team will continue to monitor virus activity across the region and report issues as needed.
KEARNEY — For the first time in weeks, no newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday in the Two Rivers Public Health Department district.
The report, issued at 6 p.m. Friday by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, showed that numbers of cases remained 1,072, the same total as Thursday:
- Dawson — 844
- Buffalo — 177
- Phelps — 20
- Gosper — 13
- Kearney — 12
- Franklin — 6
- Harlan — 0
Statewide, Nebraska had 16,513 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 6 p.m. Friday, DHHS said. That is an increase of 212 new cases since Thursday.
With four more deaths reported Friday, the number of Nebraskans who have died of COVID-19 now is 216.