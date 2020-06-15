KEARNEY — No new cases of COVID-19 were reported this weekend by the Two Rivers Public Health Department and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
As of 6 p.m. Sunday, Two Rivers has had a total of 1,077 cases of COVID-19. DHHS has reported 1,072 cases in the region. The totals are different in two counties. Two Rivers reports 865 cases in Dawson County and 161 in Buffalo County. DHHS reports 844 cases and 177 cases in those counties, respectively.
Both agencies report identical numbers for Two Rivers’ five other counties: Phelps, 20; Gosper, 13; Kearney, 12, Franklin, 6, and Harlan, 0. Those numbers have not risen since June 5.
Statewide, Nebraska had 16,725 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 6 p.m. Sunday, which is 92 new cases since Saturday. The state death toll remains at 216.
Two Rivers said that since June 1, 19 positive cases have been confirmed in Buffalo County, and seven in Dawson County.
For more information, visit dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus or call 402-552-6645 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. Two Rivers can be reached at 888-669-7154 or trphd.org.