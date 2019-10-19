KEARNEY — In 1965, when Lyndon B. Johnson was president, Evelyn Fees walked by the Kearney Beauty School and saw a sign saying “walk-ins welcome.”
Fees, 45, the Miller postmaster and mother of two, had come to Kearney for a shampoo and set, so she walked in.
Marilyn Van Vleet, a beauty school student, did her hair.
Fees liked what Van Vleet did, so she went back the next week, and the next, and the next.
“No one can do my hair like Marilyn,” she said.
Ever since then, Fees, now 99, has been Van Vleet’s customer. That’s 54 years and counting.
“Evelyn followed me everywhere I went,” Van Vleet said.
Fees had appointments with Van Vleet every week when her two children were young.
“I can remember being in junior high and high school and driving in to Kearney every Saturday. The hair salon was always our first stop,” said her daughter, Loye Fees Wolfe of Kearney.
As Van Vleet washed, permed and styled her hair, she and Fees talked.
“I learned the family history, including schools and marriages and births of grandchildren and great-grandchildren,” Van Vleet said.
Van Vleet, a beautician for 54 years — as long as Fees has been coming — often changed salons and even owned one for a time. She has been at Applause, 3011 Third Ave., since 1999.
No matter where she was, Fees came in.
Years ago, Fees briefly worked as a beautician herself.
She and her husband Cliff owned a grocery store in Eddyville until they moved to the farm. In 1962, Cliff died from a blood clot when a horse fell on him and broke his leg.
After his death, Fees moved into Miller and became the town postmaster. That’s when Van Vleet began doing her hair. Fees still styles her hair like she did when Lyndon B. Johnson was president. Fees always liked the way Van Vleet worked with it.
Five years ago, when Fees decided to stop driving at the age of 94, Wolfe began driving her to her hair appointments, as did Linda Fees, Fees’ daughter-in-law.
“Marilyn isn’t just a hairdresser; she is a friend,” Wolfe said. “In this day and age, because the community has changed, finding real friends can be difficult. Mom is a real advocate of community. Wherever Marilyn was, that was community.”
Van Vleet already has promised Fees’ granddaughter, Allison Varah of Litchfield, that she will style Fees’ hair for the final time whenever that may be.
Varah said, “Marilyn told me, ‘You don’t even have to ask. Of course, I will.”
Van Vleet vows to keep styling hair “as long as my fingers work and I’m able to stand up.” She knows doing Fees’ hair the last time will be difficult, but she said it will allow her to say a “private goodbye.”
She has earned it.
