Where to recycle

For information about recycling opportunities in your home, contact the Kearney Area Recycling Center, 3007 E. 39th St., by calling 308-233-3206.

The city of Kearney’s recycling drop-off sites are at:

- 6711 W. 56th St., Kearney-Buffalo County Solid Waste Landfill

- 5011 N. Second Ave., south side of Hilltop Mall

- 2900 W. 24th St., north side of Buckle Screenprinting Warehouse

- 1919 15th Ave., city of Kearney Public Works

- South Railroad Street and Avenue M

- 3620 Box Butte Ave., Kearney Area Household Hazardous Waste Facility