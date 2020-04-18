KEARNEY — The economic slowdown is reducing the volume of commercial waste sent to the Kearney Area Recycling Center by businesses and industries, said Steve Hart, recycling and landfill supervisor for the city of Kearney, but there’s not a slowdown in the volume of waste being recycled in Kearney.
That’s because the volume has shifted from commercial to residential.
Hart said people working from home and cooking at home are boosting the residential waste stream, so there’s been no slowdown at Kearney’s recycling center. However, recent health and safety concerns have changed how recyclables are processed.
Hart said the volume of cardboard that businesses and industries send for recycling has dropped, but with so many Kearney residents social distancing at home, it’s creating a new stream of food packaging and plastic foam take-out containers, along with evidence that a lot of folks who are working from home also are working on their homes.
“They’re cleaning the garage, clearing out that basement storage room, and tackling some home improvement projects,” Hart said, based on what he’s observed from the receiving end of what Kearneyites are tossing out. The changes in the waste stream affect more than just what’s being sent to the recycling center.
“Our landfill is busier than years past. Everyone is home, so they’re cleaning out the garden, remodeling their bathrooms” and attacking other items on long-ignored honey-do lists, Hart said. “Our work is a little different in some areas, but we’re probably as busy as we’ve ever been.”
Currently, more than 6,500 Kearney households participate in curbside collection of recyclables, while commercial participation ranges from retail stores to factory operations.
Health and safety concerns have prompted changes at the landfill, 6711 W. 56th St., and recycling center, 3007 E. 39th St.
Hart said the landfill’s yard waste hours have been reduced so staff can spend more time safely at home. Also, plastic glass shields now protect staff in the office in case customers must come inside to pay landfill fees.
Changes in the recycling center’s procedures have been more extensive to ensure social distancing. There also are protocols for disinfecting the center, loading and unloading the semitrailers that come and go, and for personal protective gear such as special gloves to protect the 14 staffers who sort recyclables.
On the business side of the city’s recycling operation, Hart said containing expenses is important, but so is maintaining relations with the vendors who purchase Kearney’s recyclable plastic, metal and other materials.
“We’re always searching for outlets that are better than others. We always try to manage our costs and expenses,” Hart said.
The cost of transporting recyclables from the center to distant vendors must be managed. “There might be an over-the-road truck driver unloading in Kearney, so if he’s empty and heading east, we can load him up at a better rate,” he said.
Hart said fetching the best price for recyclables can be challenging because markets fluctuate. Recently, sales have declined during the first half of the year, according to city of Kearney Finance Director Wendell Wessels. So far this fiscal year, the city’s recyclable sales are at $57,000 from Oct. 1 to March 31. During the same period in 2018-19, sales were $72,000; and for 2017-18 they were $130,000.
Although concerns about the coronavirus have caused some recycling operations to close or scale back operations, Hart said the goal is to keep the staff safe and keep Kearney’s recycling center operating.
“We’ve managed our markets really well with the ups and downs of the economy. Things haven’t slowed down,” he said. “We’re working and, yet, we’re taking every precaution possible. It’s important to keep people healthy.”