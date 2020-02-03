KEARNEY — A farmer who never belonged to FFA or 4-H, but is a key leader for the county fair; church members who transformed a former high school into a worship center; a man who has been a volunteer track coach for 35 years; and a service club that each fall provides essential school supplies to needy children.
These recipients and others served in various volunteer roles, but each has one thing in common: Kearney Hub readers nominated all of them as outstanding volunteers to be recognized at the 2019 Kearney Hub Freedom Awards Banquet.
The 2020 banquet — the Hub’s 30th annual event — is planned in late April, and the call is going out, inviting readers to nominate great volunteers who are worthy of recognition. Nominees may be amazing individuals, couples and organizations whose selflessness is making their community a better place to live.
The nomination deadline for this year’s awards is Feb. 28. Nominations also are accepted by email at freedom@kearneyhub.com.