LINCOLN — As of June 22, Humanities Nebraska has awarded $429,217 in CARES Act dollars to 73 Nebraska nonprofit organizations that focus on the humanities.
Funding for these grants has been provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act economic stabilization plan. The funds were designated to assist Nebraska museums, historic sites and other cultural nonprofit organizations that are in need of general operating support in order to continue humanities activities during the COVID-19 crisis.
Kearney-area organizations receiving grants are:
Broken Bow — Custer County Historical Society: $4,850
Holdrege — Nebraska Prairie Museum: $10,000
Kearney — The Archway: $5,000; Buffalo County Historical Society: $10,000; Crane River Theater Company: $7,500; Museum of Nebraska Art in Kearney: $7,500; Nebraska Firefighters Museum: $2,500; and Robert M. Merryman Performing Arts Center Inc.: $5,000
Lexington — Heartland Military Museum: $6,510
Loup City — Friends of Paplin Inc.: $2,000; and Sherman County Historical Society: $3,500
Wood River — Wood River High School/Celebrate Wood River Performing Arts Council: $1,327.